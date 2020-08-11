WICKS, Gregory Alan Age 56, of Pflugerville, TX, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Greg was born in Austin, TX on June 1, 1964 to the late Jack Earl and Sammie Canady Wicks; husband to Lisa Williams-Wicks; father to Candace (Travis) House, Britany (Terrie) Johnson, Ashley and Gregory Wicks, Jr.; grandfather of seven; brother to Jacqueline (David) Seaborn and Connie (Alvin) Williams; as well as a host of dear cousins, nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. He retired from Pflugerville ISD in 2011 and was employed at Capital Metro (MV Transportation) until his passing. Public visitation will be Friday, August 14th, 4pm-7pm at King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. Funeral Home, 1300 E. 12th St., Austin, TX 78702. Celebration of Life Services at 11am, Saturday, August 15th at High Pointe Baptist Church, 12030 Dessau Rd., Austin, TX 78754. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks, Pflugerville, TX.



