ROMANSKI, Rev. Gregory Rev. Gregory Romanski passed away on April 10, 2020 from complications following cancer surgery. Fr. Greg, as he was affectionately known, was ordained a Catholic Priest on May 14, 1977. Before coming to Austin he served in many parishes around the United States. Fr. Greg spent his many years in Austin sharing his love and compassion for the community through the Diocese of Austin. He served as pastor of UT Catholic Student Center, St. Theresa's Catholic Church, as well as St. Martin de Porres Church in Dripping Springs. He is survived by his brother, James Romanski, in Elgin. At this time there is no public service planned. You are encouraged to remember his caring and generous life through donations to Down Home Ranch, 20250 FM 619, Elgin, Texas 78621, www.downhomeranch.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020