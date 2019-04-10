Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
MCGLOTHERN, Gregory Thomas Gregory Thomas McGlothern was born January 17th 1992 in Austin, Texas. He passed away March 23rd 2019, in Goose Creek, South Carolina. He is the son of Jessica Burks, and Steven McGlothern. Gregory was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Karen Turpin and Ronald McGlothern. Gregory is survived by his parents, his sisters Elizabeth Haley Finley (Dylan) and Izabella Parks, and his brothers Michael Martinets, Jesse Parks, Joshua Parks and Samuel Parks. He is survived by his maternal grandparents Don Burks (Bonnie) and Elizabeth Burks and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Gregory was a person of high integrity, kindness and generosity. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a good friend to many. Gregory was an accomplished pianist and fluent in Japanese. He finished his studies at Texas State University and joined the United Sates Navy. He was training to be a nuclear engineer for the Navy in South Carolina at the time of his death. Gregory was well loved and will be missed by many. We will celebrate Gregory's life on Saturday, April 13th at 3:30 pm at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N IH 35, Pflugerville, Texas. Dress will be casual.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019
