Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
211 West Ave B
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
(254) 547-1275
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretta Demelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretta Demelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gretta Demelli Obituary
DEMELLI, Gretta Gretta Demelli, age 74 of New Braunfels, formerly of Kempner, Lampasas County, Texas, passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 19, 2019. Gretta was born of February 11th, 1945 to John Goldrick and Gertrude in Killeshandra, County Cavan, Ireland. Her passion was her family first. Christmas was her favorite time of year and because she did so many little thoughtful things for everyone, her family nicknamed her "Elfie". Gretta's Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, including her soup, and mincemeat pies were phenomenal! She enjoyed gardening, singing, painting, and music of all genres, including traditional Irish music, 60's pop rock and the Rolling Stones. When cleaning the house, she enjoyed listening to "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. Gretta was always full of life, fun loving and happy and a positive force that touched everyone that met her. She was a very hard worker, very kind, and will be dearly missed. She is survived by the love of her life who captured her heart over 49 years ago, Dan Demelli; a wonderful son Steven Demelli and wife Shelly of New Braunfels, Texas; and the joys of her heart, her grandchildren Joseph and Angelina Demelli. She is also survived by brothers Mel Goldrick and wife Mona, Tom Goldrick and wife Nuala, John Goldrick and wife Tracey, and sisters Rena Matthews, and Anne Turcotte and husband Gilles; and brother-in-law Ben Walsh. She was preceded in death by her sister Alice Walsh and brother-in-law Seamus Matthews. Visitation will be on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, TX. Mass will be at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at noon, with interment to follow at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery, Killeen, TX. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove. Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordbowers.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -