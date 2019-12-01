|
DEMELLI, Gretta Gretta Demelli, age 74 of New Braunfels, formerly of Kempner, Lampasas County, Texas, passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 19, 2019. Gretta was born of February 11th, 1945 to John Goldrick and Gertrude in Killeshandra, County Cavan, Ireland. Her passion was her family first. Christmas was her favorite time of year and because she did so many little thoughtful things for everyone, her family nicknamed her "Elfie". Gretta's Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, including her soup, and mincemeat pies were phenomenal! She enjoyed gardening, singing, painting, and music of all genres, including traditional Irish music, 60's pop rock and the Rolling Stones. When cleaning the house, she enjoyed listening to "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. Gretta was always full of life, fun loving and happy and a positive force that touched everyone that met her. She was a very hard worker, very kind, and will be dearly missed. She is survived by the love of her life who captured her heart over 49 years ago, Dan Demelli; a wonderful son Steven Demelli and wife Shelly of New Braunfels, Texas; and the joys of her heart, her grandchildren Joseph and Angelina Demelli. She is also survived by brothers Mel Goldrick and wife Mona, Tom Goldrick and wife Nuala, John Goldrick and wife Tracey, and sisters Rena Matthews, and Anne Turcotte and husband Gilles; and brother-in-law Ben Walsh. She was preceded in death by her sister Alice Walsh and brother-in-law Seamus Matthews. Visitation will be on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, TX. Mass will be at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at noon, with interment to follow at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery, Killeen, TX. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove. Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordbowers.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019