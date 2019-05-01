Home

Grover Alexander Obituary
ALEXANDER, Grover L. Grover L. Alexander, of New Braunfels, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born to Grover Sam and Lois (Ziegler) Alexander on January 5, 1934 in Seminole, OK. Visitation will be from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Manchaca United Methodist Church, 1011 FM 1626 Manchaca, Texas 78652. Burial will immediately follow at Onion Creek Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 1, 2019
