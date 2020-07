MEDRANO JR, Guadalupe Guadalupe Medrano Jr. age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7th 2020, at St. David's Round Rock Hospital. He was born May 25th,1977, Austin Tx, son to Irene Castro & Guadalupe Medrano. He was survived by his wife Gina Medrano, his 6 kids, son-in-law & daughter-in-law. Proud PoPo of 7 grandkids. He will be remembered as a caring, kind, strong and funny man he is. He is loved by so many and so well respected."



