VILLEGAS, Gudelia Villasana Gudelia "Tootsie" Villasana Villegas, Born On January 26, 1927, Passed Away In Her Sleep At Home On Thursday, August 29, 2019. She Was Born And Raised In Austin, Texas. She Was Known As A Unicorn In A City That Has Changed So Much. She Was Co-Owner Of Tony's Tortilla Factory Of Austin And Houston And Also El Mercado Restaurants Of Austin. She Drove Herself To Work Every Day, Until She Retired At Age 90. She Was Loved, Respected And Adored By Her Family Employees And Customers Because Of Her Kind Heart. She Taught Us To Have Faith In God And People & We Have Seen This First Hand In Our Lives And We Thank Her For Teaching Us To Keep The Faith. She Is Survived By Her Five Children: Barbara Diaz, Marilyn Rangel, Lawrence Villegas, Anthony Villegas, And Michael Villegas; Her Five Grandchildren, Maricela Pina, Francisco Diaz, Jr., Robert Rangel, Jr., Vanessa Villegas, And Vincent Rangel. She Also Had Five Great-Grandchildren Who Enjoyed Spending Time With Grandma "Tootsie". Visitation And Holy Rosary Is On Monday, September 2, 7:00 PM, At Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2020 South Congress Ave. Funeral Mass Is On Tuesday, September 3, At 10:00 Am, At St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 126 West Oltorf Austin, Tx 78704 . Burial Ceremony Is At Assumption Cemetery After The Mass. There Will Be A Reception At El Mercado South At 1302 S. 1st St. After The Service & Everyone Is Welcome.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019