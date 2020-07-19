YBARRA SR. II, Guillermo "Willie" In loving memory of Guillermo "Willie" Ybarra Sr. II we announce that he peacefully went to Heaven at the age of 87 years on Sunday, June 21, 2020, Father's Day. He was the husband of Connie Ybarra, and they shared more than 40 years together. Guillermo was born in Austin, Texas on May 23, 1933 and was a lifelong Austin resident. He was the son of Guillermo Sr. and Urbana Ybarra. Guillermo "Willie" Ybarra was one of a kind, a loyal and hard working gentleman, loving father and grandfather who lived a long life with many stories to tell. Believer of Christ. He was employed at Twin Oaks Associates Ltd for 50 years as a crew member. Being with the company for so many years they were able to rely on him for past information that others did not have. He was also very good with numbers. He was the last living veteran crew member until he passed away. They were his second family and included original founder and owner Odas Jung (deceased), Joe Jung, Scott Jung, Arturo Rizo, Robert Rizo, Cruz, Russ, Andrea, and all crew members. He was preceded in death by his parents Guillermo Sr. and Urbana Ybarra and his siblings Gervacia Ybarra, Josephine Ybarra, Joe Ybarra, Raquel Rodela, Mary Martinez Trejo, and Moonie Cook. He is survived by his wife Connie, son Guillermo Ybarra Jr., stepchildren Lisa Alvarez, Vicky Alvarez, and David Alvarez. Daughter-in-law Ana Baldenegro and Kenya Alvarez, Son-in-law Ciro Alonzo and Robert Ramirez. His grandchildren Heaven Angel, Andrew Ilias, Alijah Guillermo, Robert, Marissa, Sebastian, Christian, Seriaha, Antonio and Miliano. He is also survived by his sister Alana and husband, Jesse Madrigal, Tio Ericlaco (Laco), nieces Julia, Esther, Francis, Linda and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and other in-laws, Alfred "Chayo" Aguilar, Marcy Aguilar, Maria Aguilar, and Janie Aguilar. Close friend Asmael Martinez. Internment was held at Assumption Cemetary on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11a.m. All Faiths Funeral Services - South officiated. Pallbearers - David Alvarez, Ciro Alonzo, Richard Rodela, Arturo Rizo, Robert Rizo, Asmael Martinez Our family extends our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to everyone of Twin Oaks Associates Ltd for their continued care, encouragement, and support. Willie valued his friendships dearly.



