CAPUCHINO, Gustavo "Buster" Dec. 16, 1930 March 15, 2019 Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Gustavo "Buster" Capuchino, passed away Friday, March 15th at the age of 88. He joins his beloved wife, Janie, in resting peacefully with our heavenly Father. He passed away surrounded by loved ones. Buster was born to José and María Capuchino on December 16, 1930 in Houston, Texas. Besides his parents, Buster was preceded in death by his son, Robert Jesse Capuchino, his grandson, Dominic David Capuchino; sisters, Mary Luna, Beatriz C. Rivera, Angelina Reza and brothers, Joe Capuchino and Jesse Capuchino He is survived by his sons: Buster and wife, Lupe; David and wife, Yolanda; Ray and wife, Diana; his daughter Christina and husband, Tanner; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many loving family members. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Robert Jr., Christopher, Jason, Stephanie, Matthew and Jon. Buster was a very humble and determined man who overcame adversity to become a successful businessman, owning and operating Capuchino's Gameroom and Bar, an East Austin institution, for 26 years. The bar was the site of many family celebrations, political gatherings, benefits, and became a place for family and friends to come together and unwind. Buster was a talented handyman and painter, building his own home and pieces of furniture within it. He was well known for his menudo. He would make it every New Year's Eve for his family and bar patrons. Buster enjoyed gardening with his beloved wife, Janie, and going to HEB daily. He especially loved watching westerns and war movies, as well as classic television shows. He was a devoted fan of the Longhorns, Cowboys and Yankee. Buster was happiest when his family was around him. He was a man of few words whose life impacted many people in East Austin and beyond. He will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts. Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 20th from 5:00 7:00 pm with a rosary immediately following at 7:00 pm at St. Julia Catholic Church located at 3010 Lyons Road. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, March 21st at 10:00 am at St. Julia Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Thank you, family and friends, for your support and prayers during this difficult time.