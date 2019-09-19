|
SHEPPERD, Guy E. On Sunday, September 15, 2019 Guy E. Shepperd of Pflugerville passed away peacefully at age 84. Guy was born on June 14, 1935 in Belton, TX. He had many happy days fishing and hunting along Salado Creek with his cousins, LeeRoy and Cotton Shepperd. After spending 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, he met and married the love of his life, Evanell Rawson, in 1958. Guy began a career in the insurance industry with the Texas State Board of Insurance, Great American, Floyd West, and General Insurance Agency before joining Central Insurance in Austin for the remaining 36 years of his career. Guy formed many lifelong relationships through his work and recreational activities and those friends became family. The most amazing of all of those relationships was the eternal one he formed with his wife of 60 years, Evanell. Along with raising the boys, they found themselves on countless adventures to Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Alaska. His greatest adventures were hunting and fishing with friends and his three sons. He also loved watching all of the activities in which his children and grandchildren participated. Guy was preceded in death by his parents Guy Monroe and Lila Mae Shepperd, and his brother Monroe Taylor Shepperd. He is survived by his wife, Evanell, their three sons, Brad (Robin), Greg (Shari), and Kyle (Maggie Flanagan). He was Big Dad to his grandchildren Lindsey (Jimmy) Thoma, Taylor (Kelsey) Shepperd, Garrett Shepperd, and Casey Shepperd (Brandon Boone), and great-grandchildren Owen, Evie, Jonathan Thoma, Kayden, and Evelynn Shepperd. He is also survived by his sister Mayelle (Bob) Carlisle, sister-in-law Joan Shepperd, many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Pallbearers are: Taylor Shepperd, Garrett Shepperd, Joe Shepperd, John Shepperd, Michael Shepperd, and Mark Kohler. The family would like to thank the staffs at Baylor S&W Round Rock and Pflugerville along with the staff at Falcon Ridge Rehab Facility, who provided him such compassionate and loving care. Visitation: Sunday, September 22, 2019, Beck Funeral Home - Pflugerville, Texas, 4:00 7:00 PM Graveside: Monday, September 23, 2019, North Belton Cemetery - Belton, Texas, 10:00 AM
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 19, 2019