|
|
MANASTER, Guy James Guy James Manaster, Ph.D, 81, was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 25, 1938, son of the late Saul Manaster and Bernice Perlman Manaster. He died in Dallas on October 15. His career was spent primarily in Austin, Texas, and his retirement in Dallas. Guy was a graduate of Columbia University and received a Doctorate from the Committee on Human Development at the University of Chicago. He held a certificate in psychotherapy from the Adler Institute of Chicago and practiced as a psychotherapist in Austin, successfully counseling teenagers. He served as Professor of Educational Psychology and the Charles H. Spence Professor of Education at the University of Texas at Austin, where he was for many years Graduate Advisor and later Chairman of the Department Guy published books and numerous papers on developmental and social psychology, adolescence, cross-national studies, and rural education His involvement in Adlerian psychology was evidenced by his publications and nineteen years editing the Journal of Individual Psychology. He served on the board and as President of the North American Society of Adlerian Psychology and as President of the International Association of Individual Psychology. Guy sang in high school and college performances and later his bass-baritone voice was heard with the Austin Gilbert and Sullivan Society and the Dallas Jewish Community Council chorus. He never heard a musical production he didn't like! In Dallas he was a member of Temple Emanuel and the Jewish Community Council. In Austin he enjoyed his years as faculty adviser to Hillel. Friends will remember his pleasure in reading and especially as a raconteur, delving ever so subtly with issues of the day. He passed along many habits and customs, the heritage of his family's Jewish culture and idioms and delighted in the world of puns - good or bad. Most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane Goldstone Manaster; two daughters, Kim Manaster Mitchell (Michael) of Maastricht, The Netherlands and Dawn Manaster Levy of Dallas; a son, Rex Manaster (Mika) of Dallas; three granddaughters; Bailey and Hannah Lenart of Sheffield, England, and Sadie Manaster of Dallas; and three grandsons, Kahlil and Avery Levy of Dallas, Jude Manaster of Dallas; one brother, Kenny Manaster (Ann), of California, and his lifelong friend Philip Einhorn. Memorial contributions are invited to benefit research and treatment for Parkinson's Disease or Lewy Body dementia. Arrangements may be seen on the website of Sparkman-Hillcrest Funeral Home.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019