|
|
WILLIAMS, Gwilym Howard Age 83, passed away on April 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 1, 1935 in Treorchy, Wales, the son of Gwilym Thomas and Olwen Williams. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Lois) Williams and Elizabeth Olwen (Marc) Williams; grandchildren, Stanley and Thomas Greidinger. He is also survived by his partner Ruth Bogart. Gwilym was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to a meal immediately following the services. Gwilym will be laid to rest at the Cambria Cemetery in Wisconsin. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.coms
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 16, 2019