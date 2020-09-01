MATTISON, Gwyn Gwyn Mattison passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Austin, Texas. She was born in Macon, Georgia to Susie and O.B. Collins. Georgia culture and grace were always a part of who she was. In 1945 Gwyn fell in deep love with a returned WWII soldier and they married on her birthday. She is survived by that dedicated military man Colonel Walter H. Mattison, retired Air Force Chaplain. Together they served the Methodist Church in the military and in numerous communities in Georgia and Texas. After 16 moves across the world Gwyn to build and decorate her dream home and settle into her "home" church Manchaca United Methodist Church. Her joy was in the friendships and service to this church, in particular, the Mature Manchaca-ers (M&M's). Gwyn is survived by her husband of 74 years Walt Mattison, her only child Walter R. Mattison (Ron), daughter-in law Karen, 2 granddaughters Kristin Gwynnelle Mattison Walt (CAPT David Walt) and Kathryn Mattison, 2 great grandsons Mason and Nolan Walt, and 2 beloved nieces Debbie Collins Wicker and Denise Collins. The family wishes to express great appreciation to Dr. David Morris and his dedicated staff at Austin Heart for their love and care of Gwyn. We also need to thank Dr. James Marroquin and his capable staff of Capital Medical Clinic for the years of care and attention. Additionally, thanks to Heart Hospital of Austin and Hospice Austin for their compassionate care. A simple outdoor graveside service will be held at Onion Creek Memorial Park (mausoleum) on Wednesday September 2 at 10 a.m. officiated by Rev. David McNitzky. COVID rules of distance and masking apply, please.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store