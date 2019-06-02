|
|
SKELTON JR., H.B. Hiram Bowmer Skelton Jr. went to his Heavenly Kingdom on May 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Anna Rose Skelton Tangredi, children Vicki Perrin & husband Gerald, Cindy Wallace & husband Terry, Nicholas Skelton-Tangredi & partner Kelsey Wagner, brothers Roland Skelton & wife Gail, Joe Frank Skelton & wife Deanna, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on June 15, 2019, 1 pm, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., Austin, Tx 78728. To see the full obituary go to: www.centraltexascremation.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.hospiceaustin.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019