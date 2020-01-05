|
SMITH, H. Virginia Brantley "Ginny" 90, of Georgetown, TX passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Avenir Care Center in Knoxville, TN surrounded by her loving family. Ginny was born on February 5, 1929 to Guy and Lillian Brantley in Abilene, TX. Ginny graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Dallas, TX in 1946, graduated Baylor University, Waco, TX in 1950 and retired with Shell Oil Company after 35 years of service in the field of micropaleontology. Ginny was a long-time resident of Midland, TX. She enjoyed years of traveling to Europe, South America, Mexico and visited 48 states in her RV. Ginny will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always brought a smile to a room when she entered. She was preceded in death by husbands Ray C. Smith who helped her raise four boys, Elva Warren, Ed Hillendahl and her recently passed husband Robert W. Smith, whom she married in her eighties, as well as her parents, Royal Guy & Lillian Moore Brantley, her brother Royal G. Brantley Jr. and her eldest son and Vietnam veteran, Royal Scot Smith. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Smith and wife Cindy of Midland, TX; Rob Smith and wife Cathy of Knoxville, TN; Zach Brantley and wife Aurelia of Knoxville, TN; ten grandchildren (Ashley Brown and husband Thomas, Whitney Wright and husband Richard, Haley Smith, of Midland, TX; Elizabeth "El" Burley and husband Tom of Austin, TX, Christopher Smith, of Knoxville, TN; Amber Brantley and fiancée Chris Harden, Boone and Austin Brantley, of Atlanta, GA, Jacquelyn Marchman and husband Kellon of Houston, TX and Jeffrey Bray; three great grandchildren (McKenna and Maxwell Brown and Naomi Marchman); and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX with a reception to follow at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020