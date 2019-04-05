Resources More Obituaries for Hannah Hyman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hannah Schubb Hyman

HYMAN, Hannah Schubb Hannah Schubb Hyman was born on December 25th, 1917 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and died on April 3, 2019 at the amazing age of 101. The youngest of seven children of Sara Dina and Samuel Schubb, she graduated from high school at the age of 16 in the midst of the Great Depression. Hannah met Leonard Hyman while in high school. They married February 11, 1939 and were together for 73 years until his passing in 2012. Second only to her family, Hannah's passion was Jewish education. Her career which spanned decades included teaching at the Jewish Day Schools of Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston and Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. She was an inspiration and role model to her many students, both youth and adults. Her contributions to the Jewish community did not stop at the classroom doors. She was an active member of Sisterhood and Hadassah, taught adults to enhance their appreciation of religious services by learning to read Hebrew, and made significant contributions to her synagogue's High Holy Day, burial, and ritual processes. Hannah had a great love of reading. It was not uncommon for her to spend entire days reading, and she particularly relished the opportunity to discuss what she was reading with family and friends. She and Leonard were devoted supporters of theatre both in Houston and in Austin, having grown up a stone's throw from Broadway in their youth. Hannah was the beloved wife of Leonard Hyman (z"l"); cherished mother of Dr. Jonathan Hyman (Norma) of Houston, Texas, Donald Hyman of Austin, and Sari Waxler (Mel) of Austin; honored grandmother of Adam Hyman (Devra) of New York City, Daniel Hyman (Tamar) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Micha Hyman (Bracha) of Israel, Melanie Hyman of Houston, Victoria Hyman of Giddings, Kimberly Kass (Will) of Austin, and Blake Waxler (Alison) of Montclair, New Jersey; and great grandmother of Zahava, Elisheva, Nechemya, Emuna, and Hillel Hyman; Meir, Naftali, Avigayil, and Shlomo Hyman; and Noah and Livie Kass. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Drive a Senior Non Profit Organization that provides an invaluable service to homebound seniors and delivers extraordinary friendships along the way; and to the Jewish Family Service's Volunteer program that brought Allene Novy's weekly visits over six years into our mother's life. A graveside service will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday, April 5th at Austin Memorial Cemetery, 2800 Hancock, Austin 78731. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Hannah's loving memory to Congregation Agudas Achim, Drive a Senior, or a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2019