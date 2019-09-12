|
GRESHAM, Harold David "Dave" On Friday, September 6, 2019 Harold David "Dave" Gresham, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 83. Dave was born August 18, 1936 in Plauncheville, LA to Francis and Walter Gresham. He graduated from Sam Houston State University and served in the United States Air Force. On August 31, 1976 he married Frieda Eul. Dave was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as his brothers Tommy, Ben, George, and Jimmy. He is survived by his wife, Frieda, sister Geraldine Bethune, brother Bobby Gresham, son Glen Gresham, daughter Diane Nelson, grandchildren Nicole, Brandi, Kyndell, Ryan, Wesley, Raelyn, and Chloe; great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Brianna, Brianna, Lexie, Callie, Jase, Gavin, and Mason and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Canyon of the Eagles on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the Alzheimer's research .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 12, 2019