WETTIG, Harold Edward Age 87, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on March 10, 2019. He was born to Carl and Mamie Wettig in Valley Falls, KS on March 7, 1932. Harold grew up with humble beginnings, as he was raised by his single, school-teacher mom during the Depression and World War II. His father died when he was only 9 years old. His mother moved the family from town to town, wherever a teaching jobs existed. Harold held many jobs growing up (newspaper route, railroad section hand, used car salesman, and lumber yard clerk) while also being very active in school and athletics. Through necessity he established a bedrock of values: hard work, service to others, and a sense of humor to get through hard times. Harold was always quick with a smile and a joke. Harold attended Oklahoma A&M (now Okla. St.) where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1954 and was a member of the Air Force ROTC and Acacia Fraternity. While in college, he met the love of his life, Florence Helen Danne. He accepted a commission in the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant and was later promoted to Captain in the Air Force Reserves. In 1956, the year he was discharged, he and Florence were married while he was serving at Randolph AFB in San Antonio. Together they would raise 4 beautiful children, Dan, Ron, Cathy, and Scott. He moved the family to Austin in 1958, where he joined Mass Mutual Life Insurance Co, a company he worked at for over 50 years. Love of his family was always his first priority. He and Florence supported the children through band, education, scouting, athletics, and summer jobs. He championed the annual family summer driving vacation (as he was ironically not a fan of flying), to visit family in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. He was most proud of his 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Although raised Methodist and a founder of the Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, he supported Florence raising the children Catholic. After the children were grown, he attended St. Theresa's Catholic Church with Florence where he later converted to Catholicism. Harold was always a passionate volunteer and believed it important to be involved with his community. He was President of Austin Chapter of Charter Life Underwriters and a board member of the Texas Assoc. of Life Underwriters. He served as a President of the Balcones Civic Assoc. and the Hill Elem. PTA. He was also very active in state and local politics serving as a precinct chairman, a delegate to many political conventions, and an election judge. After losing his beloved Florence to cancer in 1999, he met a lovely lady, Dorothy Pence, who would see him through many tough times over the ensuing 20 years. He became close to her children, Terry, Steve, Mike, Kim, and their families. We are forever grateful for the love and dedication Dorothy had for our dad to the very end of his life. Harold is preceded by: Florence, his wife; Carl and Mamie, his parents; and Carl, his brother. Harold is survived by: sisters June and Harold Anderson of White City, KS, and Lola and Gary Hull of Allen, TX. Sons Dan and Sandra Wettig of Spicewood, Ron and Lisa Wettig of Southlake, Scott and Marie Wettig of Colleyville, and daughter Cathy Griffin of Austin. Grandchildren include Brad Wettig, Amanda (& Andy) Beyerly, Chris Wettig, Alicia Wettig, Laura Wettig, Christina Wettig, Theresa Craigo, Michael (& Jenna) Griffin, Meredith Griffin, Deanna (& Travis) Hawley, Katherine (& Shea) Galvin, and Dane Wettig. Great-Grandchildren include Claire Beyerly, Aaron Craigo, Jake Griffin, Audrey Griffin, Barrett Hawley, Bailee Hawley, Willow Galvin, and Vera Galvin. A special thanks and our eternal gratitude to Encompass Hospice for their loving kindness and compassion for our father and extraordinary ministry that sustained those surrounding his care. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 4311 Small Drive, Austin, Texas. Burial will follow at Austin Memorial Park Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019