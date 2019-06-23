Resources More Obituaries for Harold Sharratt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold John Sharratt

SHARRATT, Harold John Harold John Sharratt died peacefully at his home in Austin on June 15, 2019. Hal was born May 15, 1932 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to his parents, Robert Irving Sharratt and Phyllis Helen Mary Sharratt (nee Airey) both of whom were born in London, England prior to emigrating to Canada. He graduated in 1955 from McGill University in Montreal with a Masters Degree in Metallurgical Engineering and proudly wore his iron ring which is awarded by McGill to Engineering Degree graduates. Following graduation, Hal joined Procter and Gamble Company for 18 years during which time he spent three years at their plant in Amiens, France and two years in Brussels, Belgium. In 1983, Hal joined Miller Brewing Corporate Headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he developed an industry leading quality control program. He became a naturalized citizen of the United States of America in 1977. While living in Milwaukee, Hal and Marilyn enjoyed golf at Ozaukee Country Club and both were avid curlers as members of the Milwaukee Curling Club. They enjoyed the love and friendship of many dear friends in both Milwaukee and Austin. After retiring in 1992, Hal and Marilyn moved to Austin,Texas where they quickly became members of the Austin Country Club. Hal loved the game of golf and his bi-monthly friendly poker games in the Penick room at the club with his buddies. He and Marilyn traveled extensively both in the United States and throughout the world, and with Hal's love for the open road he drove thousands of miles annually to visit family and friends in Canada, California and North Carolina. Hal's artistic talents extended to carving small wood sculptures of animals and figures. He loved exotic woods and the feel of the finely sanded and polished art pieces. Hal was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Russell Irving Sharratt of Kingston, Ontario, Canada and his beloved son Douglas John Sharratt. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marilyn Sharratt, his daughter, Jan Louise Smith and her husband Craig, their children Nicole Smith and Jason Smith, Doug's wife Becky and grandchildren Stephen Sharratt, Michael Sharratt, Cara Sharratt and Parker Sharratt, his step-grandchildren Taylor Anne Sharratt-De Boer and Cameron Sharratt-De Boer. In addition, he is survived by Marilyn's daughter Karrison Nichols, her husband Douglas Nichols and grandchildren Robert Turbow, Taylor Nichols, Richard Nichols and Douglas Nichols, his nephew Garland Sharratt of British Columbia, Canada, niece Linda Sharratt of Ontario, Canada and sister-in-law Anne Sharratt of Ontario, Canada. Deepest gratitude is extended to Hospice Austin (especially Abigail Gilmore) for the care they gave to Hal as he transitioned in his last days at home. Any memorials should be directed to The Salvation Army of Travis County. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019