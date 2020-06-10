Harold L. Miller
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, MD, Harold L. Harold L. Miller, MD, 74, of Austin, passed away on June 3, 2020, after a two-week battle with COVID-19. He was born in Bartlesville, OK in 1946 to Oscar and Eunice Murphy Miller, and grew up in Pyote and San Antonio, attending Highlands High. He married Deanne Kuba in 1965 and graduated from UT Austin in 1968. He served in the Air Force 1968-80, and flew F4s in the Vietnam War. In 1978 he completed his MD at UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, and over the years he practiced medicine in Alpine, Snyder, San Angelo, Austin, and around central Texas. Harold was confirmed in the Roman Catholic Church at St. Mary's Cathedral in Austin in 1995. At the time of his death, he was a member of the parish of St. Martin De Porres in Dripping Springs. Harold is survived by his daughters, Monique Snyder of Wimberley, Kirsten Miller (Kevin Brady) of Austin, and Ashley Hand of Austin; sister, Alice (John) Lindley of San Antonio; grandchildren Philip and Cosette Snyder of Wimberley; one nephew and three nieces; numerous cousins and special friends; and the love of his life, Deanne Miller of Wimberley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elaine Campbell. A private memorial service is pending and will be livestreamed online; please look for updates at https://bit.ly/HLMiller. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harold's memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at https://www.ssvdp.org/donate Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved