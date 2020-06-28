JOHNSON, Harold Leonard Harold Leonard Johnson of Houston/Austin following a long illness passed on June 22, 2020. Harold was born on January 8, 1944 in Temple, Texas where his parents were stationed at Camp Hood. He was the great-great-grandson of Charles Johnson, one of Austin's earliest citizens. Harold's father, Leonard George Johnson was a Medical Officer in the U.S. Air Force and moved the family to Bremerhaven, Germany; Puerto Rico; Roswell, New Mexico, and many spots in between and back home to Austin where he graduated from The University of Texas with a BS Cum Laude in Art. Harold is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Lucile Johnson. Survivors include his wife of forty years, Judith Johnson of Houston, his three sons -- Curtis Reid Johnson of San Antonio, James Lyle Johnson and daughter-in-law Meagan Johnson of Houston, and Alexander Abbott-George Johnson of Houston. In addition to being a loving husband and devoted father of three boys, Harold ran his own ad agency starting in 1969. He was a man of many talents -- copywriter, typeface designer, art director, antique car restorer, arts, movie, and train aficionado, artist, musician (guitarist and Chet Atkins fan) and generous donor of his artistic talents for many worthy causes. He won numerous design awards in the ad industry for his imaginative pieces -- from the Houston Art Directors Club, the Dallas Art Directors Society, the Los Angeles Society of Illustrators, the Communication Arts publication and he was five times winner of the International Film Commissions Award for Film Production Guides. He designed the print editions of the Houston Film Production Guide for the Houston Film Commission. We would like to give special thanks to Marcia Watson, RN, and Renee Prince of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care of Harold in his final days at home. Due to COVID-19 there will be a family-only graveside service at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas.



