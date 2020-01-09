|
HALL JR., Dr. Harold Maurice Dr. Harold Maurice Hall, Jr, 56, of Austin died Thursday, December 26th. He was born in Austin, TX on April 14, 1963, a son of the late Elise (Sirles) Hall and Harold M. Hall Sr. He was the husband of Donna Michelle Houston Hall. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 10 AM on Friday, January 10th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center, 1701 Kramer Lane, Austin, Texas. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, January 9th.. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020