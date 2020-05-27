|
|
PACK, Ret. Command Sergeant Major Harold R. Command Sergeant Major (retired) Harold R. Pack, 89 of Cedar Park was called home to the Lord on May 23rd, 2020. The oldest of three sons born to Daisy and Odell Pack on September 29th, 1930 in Crawford, TX. In 1947 following High School, Harold Enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard marking the beginning of a distinguished military career. He earned his senior Parachutists wings and served in both the 101st Airborne and the 49th Armored divisions. In 1972 he was promoted to the rank of Command Sergeant Major and ended his military career with the United States Army Reserve in 1990. Harold was a 32nd degree Mason, and devoted member of 50 plus years at the Hill City Masonic Lodge, 456. He was also very invested in the Boy Scouts of America mentoring countless young men in the values of scouting throughout his years. Harold married the love of his life Margaret Lanelle on March 31st 1956, and is survived by her and his two brothers Neil Pack and wife Carol of Spearman, TX and Bobby Pack and wife Brenda of Granbury, TX. His legacy lives on in the lives of his Children, daughter, Dewana Isom and husband Tom of Cedar Park, and son, Steve Pack and wife Stephanie of Round Rock. He leaves behind his beloved Grandchildren who knew him as "Poppy", Sarah Sherard and husband Brandon, Eric Pack, wife Carley and sons Cooper and Cason, Garett Isom, wife Heather and daughter Kynzi, Tyler Pack, wife Jennifer and children Gunner,Grace,Reagan,Kyle and Laurel, Colin Pack and girlfriend Taylor Andresen. Harold and Margaret are long time members of Bethany United Methodist Church and Pastor Sheri Clifton will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 26th from 5-7pm at Beck Funeral Home in Round Rock. Graveside services on Wednesday May 27th at 10am at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 27, 2020