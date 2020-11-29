TAYLOR, Rev. Harold Samson Rev. Harold Samson Taylor, 85, of Pflugerville, died Sunday, November 22nd. He was born in Washington DC on July 28, 1935, a son of the late Rosalie Whiting and the late Lorenzo Taylor. The Family Celebration of His Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/haroldtaylor
The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 2PM on Saturday, December 5th at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing 4PM-7PM on Friday, November 4th at the Rock Quarry Baptist Church.
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.