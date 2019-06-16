SHEADS, Harold Harold (Hal) Sheads, age 77, of Lakeway, TX, passed away, suddenly at his home, on June 3, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1941, in Harrisburg, PA, and graduated from Gettysburg College in 1963, where he served in the ROTC. From there, he joined the Air Force, and flew as a fighter pilot in Vietnam, Germany, and the New Jersey National Guard. He always viewed his role in the Guard as a sacred duty, and a promise to his fellow Americans. He was a true patriot. Hal was a lifelong aviator, and ultimately retired from the National Guard as a Colonel. He was also a distinguished commercial airline pilot for 33 years. After retirement, he attended the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest. Hal loved music and was a tenor in the St. Luke's on the Lake choir for many years. Hal was a kind and gentle man who touched many lives in his quiet and faithful way. He was always a shining example of integrity and commitment to the many pilots he mentored in both the military and at the airline. He was a man of service, to both his community and his church. Hal served as a volunteer fireman for many years in both Westlake and in Dripping Springs and, most recently, was a Watchdog at Lakeway Elementary School. One of Hal's greatest joys in life was to watch his beloved Crosby and Justin grow up. We know that Hal will live on in them, through the values he instilled and the example he set. Hal was married to his wife Sarah, whom he called "his great love," for 45 years, and with whom he traveled the world. A Memorial service will be held on August 10, 2019, at 3PM at St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, Hal requested that donations be made to the St. Luke's on the Lake choir. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary