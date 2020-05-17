|
VON ROSENBERG, Harold Harold von Rosenberg, 81, passed away May 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on February 28, 1939 in La Grange, Texas to Milton and Lucille von Rosenberg and was their only child. He had several Aunts and Uncles along with many cousins that he grew up with. During World War II, the family traveled because his dad worked the oil fields. After the war, they returned to La Grange to settle down and run the local bus station. Harold graduated high school there and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from Texas A&M. He began teaching in Austin, Texas where he met and married his wife, Susan. They started their family with a daughter, Kris, and 2 years later a son, Kevin. Harold enjoyed a 30 year career at IBM with many great friends and adventures along the way. He was part of a small group of IBM employees that went through an evening program in San Marcus to acquire their Master's degree. He had taken a geology class in college and really enjoyed it, so when his uncle passed away he put a bid on the Rainbow Rock Shop that his uncle had owned. He and Susan were surprised to learn that they were the new owners of several tons on rocks in La Grange, TX. It took many, many weekends to haul them all home to Austin. Harold joined the Austin Gem and Mineral Society to continue to foster his passion for geology. He became a rock hound and loved every aspect of it. He would go to his grandson's class in school for rock lessons and always provided a treasure for each kid to take home. He did this for many other classes through the years. Harold loved the numerous rock hunting trips he took across the country with friends he made in the group. He also shared his love of traveling with his family. They traveled to many countries and took countless car trips across North America. He always loved his home town of La Grange and managed the family ranch there until his passing. The things he treasured the most were his family and friends, traveling, and rocks and all the terrific memories those things brought to his life. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Lucille. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Kris, son Kevin, his wife Amy, and 3 grandchildren: Garrett, Jacob, and Katie. Harold was a terrific husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. The family will have a casual memorial gathering to celebrate Harold's life in La Grange at the Fairgrounds, the Marge Rosenberg Performing Hall, from 1 to 3 pm on May 30th and a smaller one in Austin at a date to be announced later. We are being respectful of the social distancing that our current times call for.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020