RADEMACHER, Lt. Colonel Harold W. Lt. Colonel Harold W. Rademacher On April 3, 2019, Harold W. "Buff" Rademacher passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on June 16, 1930 to Chris O. Rademacher and Mae L. Gibson in Salem, South Dakota. He married the love of his life Patsy Christine Martin on October 26,1952. They have two children, Linda Orellana of College Grove, Tennessee and Bill Rademacher of Houston, Texas. Buff served 23 years in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars flying over 100 missions. He received a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross among many other medals. For more information on his Air Force career see Purpleheartaustin.org/Rademacher. After retiring from the Air Force, he became a Prudential Insurance agent. Buff was very active in his church, Park Hills Baptist in Austin Texas, where he served as a Deacon and as a surrogate Grandfather to many. He was active in Community Bible Study (CBS) and many volunteer activities around Austin. Buff is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pat Rademacher; daughter Linda Orellana and her husband Bill; son Bill Rademacher and his wife Shannon; grandchildren Sarah Rademacher; Kristi Barker and husband Dennis; Karee Nasser and husband Mitch; great-grandchildren Nicholas Barker and Will Barker; adoptive Granpot to Kathryn Klingemann Huebinger, Amy Klingemann Rogers, Sharon Klingemann St. Clair, John Anthony Hosch and Nina Marie Hosch. There will be a family visitation at Earthman Funeral Directors at 8303 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX on Wednesday, April 10 from 6:00 8:00 pm. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Friday, April 12 at 9:15 am. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Park Hills Baptist Church in Austin on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00am. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019