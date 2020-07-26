1/
Harold Warren
WARREN, Harold Gregg "Peter" Harold Warren, 92, of Austin died Tuesday July 21st. He was born in Round Rock, TX on January 19, 1928, a son of the late Mae Thelma (Conley) and Alexander Warren. Graveside Services 11AM on Tuesday, August 4th at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Monday August 3rd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
