WARREN, Harold Gregg "Peter" Harold Warren, 92, of Austin died Tuesday July 21st. He was born in Round Rock, TX on January 19, 1928, a son of the late Mae Thelma (Conley) and Alexander Warren. Graveside Services 11AM on Tuesday, August 4th at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Monday August 3rd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.