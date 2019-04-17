SANDIFER, Harold William Today we gather to celebrate the life of Harold William Sandifer. Harold was born November 21, 1933 at home in the Post Oaks of Manor, Texas to Mr. Bill and Clara Sandifer. He passed from this life on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home with devoted family by his side. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Bill & Clara Sandifer, his Aunt Sophie Prokschl, brother Morris Sandifer and wife Elizabeth and sister Marjorie Harmon and husband Bill. Harold is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Betty Ann Barker Sandifer and their children Tim & Karen Sandifer, Mike & Lisa Archer Sandifer, Lisa Sandifer & Tammy Malone. Their Grandchildren: Chase Mullins, Dylan & Chrissy Jezek, Evan & Megan Jezek, William Sandifer, Tanner & Kaci Carter. Their Great Grandchildren: Logan Jezek and Halen Jezek; and numerous, beloved nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Harold was a 1953 graduate of Manor High School. He went on to attend Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos where he graduated on January 26, 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Agriculture. Harold served in the United States Army Reserves for 6 years. Thanks to Joyce Snowden Turner, Harold met Betty Ann Barker in 1956 at 290 Café and they married on Feb 21, 1959. This past February they celebrated 60 years of marriage and family. Harold was employed by Jefferson Chemical Company (later known as Texaco Chemical Company), for 35 years until his retirement in 1994. Harold grew up in and around Manor, Texas. In his younger years he spent his time roping in rodeo arenas all over Central Texas. Many say that he was one of the best ropers in these parts but roping just wasn't his passion. As the kids grew up and were involved in youth activities, he turned his interest to them. He coached little league and so enjoyed attending all of their activities and events. He was stern in his demeanor and expected much from his kids, but was always so very proud of each one of them and loved them endlessly. He enjoyed raising cattle, hounds and bird dogs. He and his brother Morris, like their famous uncles Walter and Joe Sandifer, loved to guide quail hunts on many ranches in South Texas, including sections of the King Ranch. His son Mike and his nephew Rex still carry on the Sandifer quail guide legacy today. Harold also enjoyed a good fox hunt with his hounds. Ohhhh the stories he'd share of the pranks he and his buddies would pull on each other while running hounds these stories will bring us all many deep belly laughs and lots and lots of fond memories always. Today a new hunter's horn has sounded in Heaven. A Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. Interment to follow in the Manor City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary