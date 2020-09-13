KING, Harriot "Betsy" Elizabeth Chenault On 07/25/2020 at a little past midnight, Betsy king took her place in heaven, passing peacefully in her sleep. Harriot Elizabeth Chenault King was born on May 13, 1948 in Houston, Texas to William Blewett Chenault, Jr and Rebecca Frances Chenault. She was preceded in death by her father William B. Chenault, Jr and her mother Rebecca Frances Chenault, and by her brother Charles Bruce Chenault. Betsy is survived by her 2 sons: Christopher King, and David King, and her Brother William Chenault III. Born 05/13/1948, Betsy was a beacon of light and happiness. She found joy in helping others, spending time with family, and solving puzzles of all sorts from Sudoku and Crossword to physical puzzles. She was a financial analyst, a teacher, and a bookkeeper in her life, and she had an exceptionally sharp wit with language and numbers. She had a rare knack for finding the best in people that they may not even be aware of themselves, and loved sharing that joy with them. She wasn't afraid of talking with strangers, and telling them how wonderful they are. If you ever met Betsy, I'm certain she loved you. But what she will be remembered for most is her Kindness and Love. Betsy King will be sorely missed by all who love her, and the world feels a little bit darker in her absence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store