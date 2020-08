Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERTS, Harris Age 91, of Kyle, passed away August 22.2020. Viewing: 8/28/2020 from 2:00-5:00pm; Phillips-Upshaw & Richard FH; Austin, TX. Graveside Service: 08/29/2020 at 2:00pm; Memory Lawn Memorial Park, 19106 San Marcos Hwy; Martindale, TX.



