|
|
SAUNDERS, Harrison Harrison Lowery Saunders (Hal), 96, passed on to Paradise and into beautiful memory on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. He was born in San Antonio on September 18, 1923 to Louis Yell and Edith Lowery Saunders. Known for his humor, graciousness, warmth and kindness, and filled with a powerful spirit of service to both his country and his fellow man, Hal sought a life of international adventure, embracing the history, cultures and people of the world. From a modest childhood ranging from San Antonio, San Marcos and Wimberley, he began college study at Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State). He soon left his small-town college to join the US Army Air Corps and serve his country in WWII. After flight training in West Texas, he served in the 8th Air Force, 453rd Bomb Group, out of Old Buckenham, England. From May to September 1944, a lead B-24 bomber pilot at just 20 years old, he flew the maximum 30 raids, many to high-profile targets such as Berlin, St. Lo, the ME-262 jet aircraft base at Leipheim, and support for the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach. In his words: "You enter a strange wonderland, the twin kingdoms of the warrior and the air. It is a land of the unknown, the unexpected and the unbelievable. Your heart, head and spirit are sternly tested by a daunting Herculean challenge. Life will never be the same again." For his courage and heroism during the war, Hal was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and four Air Medals. Returning to college after the war, Hal married Carlie Currie and together they had three children: Sandra, Carlie II and Harrison II. Recalled to service during the Korean War, Hal was trained as an intelligence officer and posted to Wheelus AFB, Tripoli, Libya, as the District Director of the Office of Special Investigations (OSI). As a counter-intelligence specialist, he was a hands-on player in the politics of North Africa and the Middle East in the critical task of stopping the spread of Communist Russian influence. He loved Libya and its people and developed many cherished friendships over the years. For his courage and effectiveness at protecting U.S. interests, he was twice awarded the Legion of Merit. Retired and settled back in Austin, Hal continued to travel the world and also engaged in various artistic interests including sculpture and art collection. His interest in gemstone collection and faceting took him on adventures to Brazil, Sri Lanka, Burma, Canada and Tucson. While Hal has risen to the next phase of his being, he leaves us with his three children, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Hal will be cremated and his ashes, along with Carlie's, will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. His life of heroism and service to his country will be long remembered, but it is his gentleness, warmth, kindness and grace that will be missed the most. The family asks that his friends remember and celebrate his life and, in lieu of flowers or cards, share in his commitment to our worldwide human family with a donation in his name to a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 16, 2020