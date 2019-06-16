O'STEEN JR., Harry E. Harry E. O'Steen, Jr., a resident of Rockwall, TX, passed away on June 14, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born and raised in Jackson, MS. Harry began his career with IBM in 1960 and retired after nearly 40 years with the company having moved all over the country. He married Myrle Mary McCormack in January of 1958 and celebrated 61 years of marriage in 2019. Harry is survived by four daughters Amy Osteen (Steve), Elizabeth Murphy (Michael), Susan Allen Kerr (Les) and Mary Decker (Brian), 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Harry and Mickey lived in Austin, Texas for 25 years before moving to Rockwall, TX, in 2004. Harry loved to travel and play golf which he did all over the world including many years at the Balcones Country Club. He was an amazing storyteller and a quick witted teaser who will be remembered as a true Southern gentleman, the ultimate helper and a charming host. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all including his devoted dog Lulu. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1305 Damascus Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087, with Rev. George Monaghan officiating. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Gathering at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location. A gathering will be held in Austin at a later time. Contributions in Harry's honor may be made to the at https://www.cancer.org/.K Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary