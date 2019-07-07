TIPTON JR., Harry Langford Harry Langford Tipton Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at his home in Westminster Manor, Austin, Texas. Born on December 23, 1924, to Harry L. and Myrtle Tipton in Bomarton, Texas, he was one of 9 children. After graduating from Hobbs High School (New Mexico), he enlisted in the Navy, along with all his brothers to serve his country in World War II. As was the case with many servicemen, he married the love of his life, Carol Jeanne Gray before deployment in 1945. Harry was stationed off the coast of Naples, where he was in radio communications. He was honorably discharged in 1947. Post-WWII, Harry began his long-term employment with Humble Oil (later known as Exxon). He attended Texas A&M business college and worked in accounting in Exxon's interest and royalty revenue stream accounting. He and Carol and their family lived in oil-rich West Texas in Denver City, Andrews and Midland during his 31 year career. After his retirement Harry and Carol moved to Austin. They loved traveling and spending time with family, while watching their grandchildren grow. Harry loved all sports, good Tex-Mex cuisine and was a voracious reader. He was a man of great faith, and passed that on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry taught by example, by being charitable and giving, always tithing his ten percent of everything that came his way. After Carol passed away in 2001, Harry enjoyed life in Austin with his daughters and many of his grandchildren. In 2018, one of the biggest thrills of his life came when he went on one of the Honor Flights to Washington D.C. with other war veterans. Harry will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He is predeceased by his wife Carol, his daughter Gloria Tipton Hazelwood and all 8 of his siblings. Surviving Harry are daughters, Debbie Rabb (Greg) and Sandy Blitch (John) and treasured son-in-law, Mark Hazelwood. He is survived by 8 grandchildren, Clay, David, Taryn, Carrie, Matt, Mark, Christi and Becky and 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Marquel, Miles, William, Caroline, Jackson, Xander, Kenzie and Elizabeth. Formal visitation will be at Cook Walden Funeral Home on July 11 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Cook Walden on July 12 at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, website https://pkdcure.org), Hallmark Baptist Church, or Marshall Ford Fellowship. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019