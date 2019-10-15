|
WILSON, Harry O. Harry Odel Wilson, born November 9, 1933, died suddenly at home in Austin, Texas, on October 11, 2019. Harry was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Chestina Sayles Wilson and Paul Wilson. He was influenced by his mother to believe in his personal worth and also black power. Harry was the 1st black graduate of the University of Tulsa. He later became a voice for the black community on the Austin Public Access TV show "The Lion Speaks." Harry was a jazz musician. He played in the US Army Band. He taught High School band in Gonzales, Texas, and played in the Austin Community College Jazz band. Harry continued to play music every day of his life. Harry was a loving family man. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Laurel Buck Otnes Wilson. He was also very close with step-son Mark and wife Cele Otnes and granddaughter Emily of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. Step-son Brian and wife Kim Otnes of Austin were Harry's closest family. Their daughters Amy and Megan Otnes brought joy to his life daily. Harry was proud of his son Harry Wilson Jr. who recently moved back to Austin to be with his family. Rest in Peace, Harry Wilson. You have taught us about kindness, fairness, and that only right is right. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 17th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar followed by funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019