Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Odel Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Odel Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Harry O. Harry Odel Wilson, born November 9, 1933, died suddenly at home in Austin, Texas, on October 11, 2019. Harry was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Chestina Sayles Wilson and Paul Wilson. He was influenced by his mother to believe in his personal worth and also black power. Harry was the 1st black graduate of the University of Tulsa. He later became a voice for the black community on the Austin Public Access TV show "The Lion Speaks." Harry was a jazz musician. He played in the US Army Band. He taught High School band in Gonzales, Texas, and played in the Austin Community College Jazz band. Harry continued to play music every day of his life. Harry was a loving family man. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Laurel Buck Otnes Wilson. He was also very close with step-son Mark and wife Cele Otnes and granddaughter Emily of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. Step-son Brian and wife Kim Otnes of Austin were Harry's closest family. Their daughters Amy and Megan Otnes brought joy to his life daily. Harry was proud of his son Harry Wilson Jr. who recently moved back to Austin to be with his family. Rest in Peace, Harry Wilson. You have taught us about kindness, fairness, and that only right is right. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 17th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar followed by funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now