WHITNEY, Harry "Craig" Harry 'Craig' Whitney, 84, passed away on April 21st, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Whitney and three children, Craig Whitney, Scott Whitney and Dana Whitney. He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patricia Ann Rood. Born in Belmont, Ohio on September 25, 1935, his family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in his childhood. Following his service in the Korean war, where he was stationed in Japan as a cryptographer, Craig received his degree from Texas A&I University. Moving to Austin with his family in the late 70s, Craig continued a career in sales. In later life, he worked as an auditor for the IRS, where he met his wife, Betty. The two were married in 1998, and Craig quickly became close with Betty's two sons, Raymond and David Glidden, and enjoyed spending holidays and visits with them and their families. The couple became avid global travelers, fulfilling a lifelong dream and making new friends with each trip . Enjoying cruises all over the globe and visits to National Parks, among these many adventures, Craig took a 'bucket list' trip to Ireland, traveling to the counties and homeland of his great grandparents. Craig delighted in socializing and debating the topics of the day, and after moving to Sun City in 2003, became very active in the community's Democrat's Club. With a keen sense of fun, he loved telling jokes and sharing stories, and wasn't against embellishing his tales to make them even more humorous. He will be missed by his family and many friends. His ashes will be interred at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, and due to the pandemic, services will take place at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 20, 2020