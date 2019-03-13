FAIRBANKS, Hayden Thomas With deepest sorrow, we announce that Hayden Thomas Fairbanks, age 23, our beloved son, father, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Hayden surrendered to a quiet, tormenting disease that first appeared in his last year in the Army. Although Hayden may have succumbed to this anguish, we know that he will continue to live amongst us through his beautiful daughter and our memories of a handsome, vibrant, and caring young man. Hayden is survived by his parents (Michael and Belinda Fairbanks); his fiancé and daughter (Liliana Montalvo and Amelia Eden Fairbanks); his older brothers (Brian Fairbanks, Bradley Fairbanks and his wife Victoria); his paternal grandparents (Jim and Jeanne Barker); his maternal grandparents (Carrol and Carol Hayden); many aunts and uncles (Suzanne and Steve Clubb, Paula and Dennis Hufford, James Barker, Carroll and Tammy Hayden, and Vanessa Hayden); many first cousins (Andy St Clair, Brandon Hayden, Dalton Hayden, Carson Hayden, Braedon Hufford, Dylan Hufford, and Jasmine Hufford) and his dog Sam. Funeral services were held at the Fairbanks' family home in Temple Texas, where we celebrated Hayden and bid farewell to him together. We will have a memorial marker placed for him at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, that those wishing to pay their respects donate to the Valhalla Project (https://tilvalhallaproject.com/products/22-star-t-v-p-memorial-bracelet). In his last weeks of life, Hayden became quite interested in their cause, and purchased a bracelet for himself. They aim to recognize and honor the memory of the 22 veterans per day who fall by their own hands. One of his tattoos read "I am loved." We hope he remembers this sentiment from everyone that will remember him. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary