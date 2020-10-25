GRIFFIN, Hazel Dean Our beautiful and precious Hazel Dean Griffin passed quietly from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on October 19, 2020, at the age of 96. Born on December 17, 1923, in Comanche, Texas, Hazel Dean Lester moved with her family to Austin, Texas where she graduated from Austin High School in 1941. She received her diploma from business school in 1942 and earned her Associate Degree in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1953. She worked as a secretary at Elgin-Butler Brick Co, secretary to the Commander of Camp Swift during World War II, attendance secretary at Weatherford High School and clerk at Camp Doublecreek. Hazel Dean married her sweetheart, Joe Griffin, on March 17, 1945. Her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, was the foundation of her loving, compassionate, selfless spirit which made her perfectly suited to her new role of "pastor's wife". Together, she and Joe began their life of ministry serving in churches throughout Texas and Japan. Having a heart for women, Hazel Dean became a leader in the women's ministry of every church and made extraordinary investments in the lives of women and girls. She taught Sunday School classes, led in the WMU and GAs and taught English to Japanese moms. Hazel Dean also had a ministry of hospitality and entertaining, opening her home to countless missionaries, evangelists, church members and staff, and anyone in need. As a mother, Hazel Dean loved unconditionally, taught through her consistent example and "trained up her children in the way they should go". She was an avid gardener and gloried in the beauty of God's creation. Hazel Dean's multifaceted life was characterized by J-O-Y: J-esus first. O-thers second. Y-ourself last. Hazel Dean is survived by her children, Les Griffin (Betty), Joe Griffin, Jr (Susan) and Janis Reeder (Philip); grandchildren Emily Davis (Wally), Nathan Griffin (Valerie), Naomi Nelson (Tony) and Griffin Reeder (Dara) and 9 great-grandchildren. Hazel Dean was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Dr. Joe R Griffin, parents, Lee and Ruth Lester and siblings Bettie Lee Rasmusen and Carter Lester. A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5-7 PM. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Round Rock in Round Rock, Texas on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 AM.