ROBINSON, Hazel Mae Hazel Mae Robinson, 61, of Austin, TX, died suddenly Thursday, April 25th. She was born in Grand Ridge, FL on May 26, 1957, a daughter of Sylone (Smith) Robinson and the late John W. Robinson, Sr. The Celebration of her Life Service was on Saturday, May 4th in Grand Ridge, FL. Go to www.alcbf.com and www.peoplesfhom.com for greater information. The Robinson family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019