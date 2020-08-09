1/1
Hazel Ward
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARD, Dr. Hazel Our friend Hazel Ward passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She leaves behind a loving family and many friends who will miss her laughter and willingness to search for a good fried shrimp meal. Dr. Hazel Ward was the ultimate educator, poet, writer, and humanist. Born in Plaquemine, Louisiana, on February 17, 1943, Dr. Ward studied at Southern University, Atlanta University, and the University of Texas at Austin, where she received numerous awards, including the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship and Ford Foundation Grant. She taught at colleges and universities throughout the Austin and Houston areas where her career journey included several academic roles: scholar, professor, and finally Austin Community College Dean of Communications. When Dr. Ward retired, she devoted herself to reading, writing, sharing her insights, and being the wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and community member we admire and love. A memorial service will be held sometime when her friends can gather safely. In the meantime, read a good book; love and be kind to one other, while remembering Hazel. The family suggests that donations be made to the Dr. Hazel Ward Memorial Scholarship through the Austin Community College Foundation. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved