WARD, Dr. Hazel Our friend Hazel Ward passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She leaves behind a loving family and many friends who will miss her laughter and willingness to search for a good fried shrimp meal. Dr. Hazel Ward was the ultimate educator, poet, writer, and humanist. Born in Plaquemine, Louisiana, on February 17, 1943, Dr. Ward studied at Southern University, Atlanta University, and the University of Texas at Austin, where she received numerous awards, including the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship and Ford Foundation Grant. She taught at colleges and universities throughout the Austin and Houston areas where her career journey included several academic roles: scholar, professor, and finally Austin Community College Dean of Communications. When Dr. Ward retired, she devoted herself to reading, writing, sharing her insights, and being the wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and community member we admire and love. A memorial service will be held sometime when her friends can gather safely. In the meantime, read a good book; love and be kind to one other, while remembering Hazel. The family suggests that donations be made to the Dr. Hazel Ward Memorial Scholarship through the Austin Community College Foundation. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.