SEIDEL, Hebert E. Herbert E. Seidel, age 81, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1939 in String Prairie to Ed and Florence Seidel. He was their only child. Herbert made his work career early in life working for the City of Austin, Allbright Dist., and as a roofer. Later he worked for LCRA at the Bastrop Power Plant and LCRA in Smithville where he finally retired in 1999. Herbert had many hobbies but the ones that really stand out were: fishing, hunting, playing dominoes, BBQing and he always loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his loving wife of 48 years, Lindell, and his son, Edward. Herbert is survived by his daughter, Deborah and son-in-law Paul, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a devoted dad, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa and a dear friend to many. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. May He Rest In Peace Visitation will be from 3pm to 7pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at All Faiths of the Pines Funeral Home in Smithville, Texas. The Rosary will begin at 6pm on Friday. Funeral services will be at 10:30am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church in String Prairie with burial following at St Mary Cemetery in String Prairie.



