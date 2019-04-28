STEWART, Helen Carolyn Lakeway, Texas - Helen Carolyn Stewart, a native Texan and long time resident of Lakeway, Texas, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Brookdale facility in Lakeway. She was born in 1938 in Muenster, Texas to Elton "Toney" and Mary Burger. Coach Toney Burger is the namesake of the high school athletic facility in Sunnyvale, Texas. Being the coach's daughter was a great source of pride to her. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Austin where she made many of her life long friends. In 1955, she married Arthur L. Stewart, Jr., and the two embarked on a highly successful military career in the United States Marine Corps. The Stewart family has deep roots in Central Texas and such was an enormous source of pride to her as well. Art and Helen traveled the world with their children, but Helen always moved the family back to Austin when her husband was assigned dangerous duties. Along with being a military wife, she was an exceptional artist. She did portraits of all of her children and her deer and bluebonnet scenes grace more than one house around the country. Later in life she came up with her own line of deer greeting cards. She had an exceptional singing voice and sang in church choirs wherever they were stationed. Her Catholic faith was a cornerstone of her life and she delivered Communion on behalf of Emmaus Catholic Church in Lakeway until very late in life. She was a beautiful woman in every sense of the word. Her husband preceded her in death in 2013, and they are together again in Heaven. She is survived by four children, Stephanie Adams of Tijeras New Mexico, Arthur Stewart of Round Rock, Texas, Philip Stewart of Lakeway, Texas and Robert Stewart of Austin, Texas. She is further survived by seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Emmaus Catholic Church in Lakeway at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ladies of Charity Lake Travis Thrift Shop, 1508 RR 620 S, Suite 105 Lakeway, Texas 78734 ((512) 263-0314) would be appreciated. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary