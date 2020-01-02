|
MUELLER, Helen Corbitt A beautiful angel spread her wings and flew to Heaven today. Mrs. Helen Corbitt Mueller, age 96, of Austin, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born May 30, 1923, in Brownwood, Texas, second daughter of Chris and Bessie Jones. Helen was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Ira Sampson Corbitt and Perry L. Mueller; sisters, Gladys Adelle Grout and Lois Kathleen Johnson; and grandson, Brandon Ray Singleton. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church, Oak Hill. She retired from the Texas Rehabilitation Commission. Helen is survived by 4 children: Wayne Harold Corbitt, Judy Singleton French, Joy Corbitt Montague, and Chris Corbitt; grandchildren, Cynthia Corbitt, Troy Corbitt, Mandy Montague-Regalado, Mindy Montague Bailey, William Corbitt, Misty Montague, Tanner Corbitt, Aimee Corbitt, and several great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the many caregivers who have taken care of her over the years. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the chapel of Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W. William Cannon in Austin. A celebration of Helen's life will take place in the chapel on Monday, January 6, at 11: 00 a.m. and will be immediately followed by interment in Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Honoring Helen as pallbearers will be Troy Corbitt, Brett Bailey, William Corbitt, Andrew Montague, Weston Bailey, and Nathaniel Montague-Regalado. Honorary pallbearers are Tanner Corbitt and Wyatt Bailey.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 2, 2020