COUTEE, Helen Dodd Helen Dodd Coutee, age 85, passed away August 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born September 20, 1933 in Angelina County, Texas to Jessie Teavous Dodd and Estella Benemon Dodd. She met and married the love of her life, John Coutee. Helen retired from the State of Texas where she worked for 20+ years with the Department of MHMR. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. She never met a stranger and friends and acquaintances very quickly and permanently became "family" to Helen. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie T. and Estella Dodd; husband, John Coutee; son, Rozzney Coutee; daughter, Jan Hillmon; and brother, Jessie T. Dodd, Jr.. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Coutee, Jr. and wife Debbie; daughter, Johnetta Coutee-Webster and husband Larry; daughter, Stephanie Coutee; daughter, Lisa Coutee; daughter, Danah Coutee; son-in-law, Ted Hillmon; grandson, Jerry Marshall; granddaughter, Jennifer Marshall; fifteen additional grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held 10am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home with burial following at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family, go to www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019