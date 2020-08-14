BELL, Helen G. Helen G. Bell, 86, passed away Saturday August 8th. She was born in Austin, TX on March 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ferney Nell (Robinson) and John Edward Hill, Jr. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/helenbell
) will be 1 PM on Saturday, August 15th at Freedom Home Baptist Church with Pastor Oscar Howard officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on today. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.