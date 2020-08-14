1/1
Helen G. Bell
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELL, Helen G. Helen G. Bell, 86, passed away Saturday August 8th. She was born in Austin, TX on March 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ferney Nell (Robinson) and John Edward Hill, Jr. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/helenbell) will be 1 PM on Saturday, August 15th at Freedom Home Baptist Church with Pastor Oscar Howard officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on today. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
ALCBF
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Freedom Home Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved