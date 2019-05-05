HOLT, Helen Heaven welcomed Bastrop resident Helen Dreibelbis Holt April 23, 2019. Helen was predeceased by her parents Wilmer Dreibelbis and Faye Fugate Dreibelbis, brother Logan Lyle Dreibelbis, and husband Ed Holt. She is survived by her son David Holt (Nancy), granddaughters Erika Pesek (Chris) and Heather Burke (Steven) and great grandchildren Lila Burke and Jonas Burke. Helen was born in Richie, Missouri on July 28, 1920. At the age of 3, Helen's family sold the farm (lock stock and barrel), boarded a train, and headed for the Rio Grande Valley of Texas where they became citrus farmers in San Juan, Texas. Twenty three families made the move from southwest Missouri to take advantage of the farm land that was being developed. Helen attended school in San Juan and graduated from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School in May of 1937. While enrolled at Mary Hardin Baylor (an all girls college) she served tables in the school dining hall and met the love of her life. Ed Holt was a campus boy who worked at the school farm in return for tuition and board. Since boys were not allowed to graduate from Mary Hardin Baylor, Ed transferred to Baylor his senior year. Helen ran out of money and returned to San Juan, but the romance continued long distance. They were married on Christmas Day 1940 and celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in 2017. Helen earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's Degree from Southwest Texas State Teacher's College (Texas State) in San Marcos. She taught at elementary schools in Laredo, San Marcos, and Austin for a total of 24 years. She valued education and like to brag about the number of teachers in her family. Helen could be described as a seamstress, crocheter, knitter, gardener, decorator, calligrapher, artist, caregiver, cook, Bible student and faithful church member. She loved to cook for friends and family who enjoyed fresh green beans from her garden, homemade rolls, and coconut or lemon pie. She even made taco shells from scratch. Her devotion to Ed set an example for others. After his death, she transferred her efforts to caring for other residents of Argent Court. She lifted spirits by serving them ice cream cones, hand painting birthday cards, or providing a smile and a listening ear. The family thanks the caregivers at Argent Court Assisted Living Bastrop for the care, love, and friendship they provided to the entire family the past two years. Special thanks to Carol Barg and Mark Fisher for showing care and support for Helen during her hospital stay the past month. Shirley Jones was a blessing in Helen's and Ed's lives for many years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Helen on Saturday May 11, 2019 at1:00pm. This service will be at Calvary Episcopal Church, 603 Cedar Street, Bastrop, Texas. A reception will follow. Memorial Contributions in honor of Helen may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church P. O. Box 721, Bastrop, Texas 78602 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary