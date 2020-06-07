PAUST, Helen Louise When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, "I used everything you gave me." Erma Bombeck Helen Louise was born September 14, 1925 in Harvard, Illinois to parents Andrew Peter and Helen Holzworth Bennett. The family lived throughout Illinois with her father's work with Standard Oil until settling in Webster Groves, MO. Graduating from Webster High School in 1943, influenced by a US Cadet Nurse Corps poster out that year, she enrolled in pre-nursing courses at Washington University in St. Louis and pledged Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. In September 1945, she entered WU School of Nursing, earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1948, and went to work in public health, then as an Industrial Nurse at McDonnell Aircraft. In August 1948, she married Eugene Paust. They moved to Springfield MO where she continued her nursing career in the Newborn Nursery at St Joseph's Hospital and where their first daughter was born. When her husband was recalled to active duty as a naval aviator, they moved to California where she once again went into nursing and, upon his return to civilian life, they spent several years in Omaha, NE where their second daughter and son were born. Omaha also was the place of one of her amazing sewing accomplishments, entering a contest with 61,965 other entrants sponsored by The Grange, a fraternal agricultural organization, hoping to win a new Singer sewing machine and ending up with the top prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Europe. In typical Scottish heritage fashion, she later noted that the total cost of her winning dress was $15, including linen fabric, thread, zipper, lace and a McCall's pattern, time spent was about three months. In August 1960, the family moved to Austin and Helen told her new neighbors she was very happy to leave the family snow shovel behind forever. She settled into the Allandale neighborhood and dedicated herself to her family, her home, her sewing for herself and her children, her love of scouting for and refinishing antiques, she even taught herself how to re-cane chairs. In the mid-sixties, a new bi-weekly column appeared in the Austin paper and it became one of Helen's favorites. The author, Erma Bombeck, who eventually wrote the best-seller "The Grass is Always Greener over the Septic Tank" as well as others, provided the humor that fed Helen's soul. (Erma passed away in 1996, pretty sure Helen already has looked up Erma to thank her and exchange one-liners in Heaven.) In the early 1970's, after an 18-year absence, she returned to hospital nursing at St. David's in the ICU. Always looking to expand her knowledge and experience, she then spent 25 years as a Psychiatric Nurse at Seton Shoal Creek where commendations for her competence, compassion and "cheerful flexibility" were given. She was particularly honored when an article she wrote, "Sound Off! Nursing is still a proud profession" was published in RN Magazine in July 1985, and she truly believed what she wrote. When Helen retired from nursing, she didn't stop her service to others, being idle was not in her makeup, she took her sewing skills to the University Medical Center Brackenridge Volunteers organization where the group made hats, scarves, comfort pillows and other important garments for the UMCB/Komen Austin Breast Cancer Patient Project. After spending 14 years with UMCB, she received a Spirit of Service Award in 2010 from RSVP of Travis County, a local arm of the federal Senior Corps program and, as an added bonus, received a congratulatory letter of gratitude from the last real U.S. President, Barack Obama. It was said of her "Although she would never seek any recognition, you will not find a candidate more worthy of the Spirit of Service Award." One treasured accomplishment of the group spear-headed by Helen was sewing and selling "baked potato bags" to raise funds to establish a Tranquility Garden at UMCB in memory of a beloved fellow volunteer, Howard Slutes. Howard was Helen's neighbor and recently widowed when she coaxed him to come to UMCB, he became a favorite at Brack. The fundraising was a big success and ground was broken for the Garden in October 2011. When Dell Seton acquired UMCB, the sewing group moved to new quarters and added the making of remembrance quilts for the families of organ donors. Helen continued to support this incredible group of volunteers and participated by sewing the patchwork pieces at home when she could no longer join them in the Sewing Room. Helen also volunteered at the Old Bakery on Congress Avenue, a city/state co-sponsored Senior Programs that serves as Information Center and retail outlet for people 50 and older to show their crafts and talents, supplement their income, perpetuate heritage skills. She always had one or more of her beautiful quilts on display. And as a faithful and dedicated member of Covenant Presbyterian Church since its inception in 1960, she recruited speakers for Vision educational luncheons, she knitted many prayer shawls for the church as well as helmet liners for the soldiers and hats for the homeless. Helen lived in her home for nearly 60 years. She loved her neighbors, did for them what she could and, in turn, they did much for her, their friendship was cherished. She was a recipient of Meals on Wheels and was delighted to be on the occasional route of the First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, who graciously volunteered with the program. They shared a love of dogs, even having their picture taken with Helen's little white poodle, Tia, and it showed up in a San Antonio newspaper. She had multiple copies of that picture and proudly shared with friends and family. We think it was mostly because of Tia whom she adored, but she was very impressed with Mrs. Abbott and enjoyed her visits immensely. In 2019, Helen moved into The Arbour at Westminster where she made herself at home, including having her sewing machine with her. She kept her mind and hands active, sewed walker caddy bags, knitted prayer shawls and caps for newborns, lots of them, played bridge and bingo with other residents, attended lectures, watched her favorite shows, including The Doctors, Dr. Phil and The View, and warmly welcomed family and friends whenever they came to visit, and they did. Her mind was sharp and she was looking forward to voting for a change in the White House in November. Country before party she believed. Helen is survived by her loving children, Lucia Teutsch and husband Gil of Santa Fe, Andrea Guidry and her husband Rob, a devoted and much appreciated son-in-law, of Austin, son Bob Paust, his daughters, her beloved grandchildren, Abby and Sydney of Winston-Salem, her sister-in-law Catherine Moore of St. Louis, her nieces, Kathy Scheiner of Chicago and Ann Lause of St. Louis and, of course, her precious Tia. Her family would like to recognize the incredible staff at The Arbour who made her transition from independent home to apartment more bearable, who were her constant companions, steadfast champions, compassionate caretakers during her time at Westminster. We will be eternally grateful for each and every one of you. We also want to thank Dr. Mike Shapiro and his staff for the many years of excellent care. A private family interment is planned, and a memorial gathering to honor Helen's memory will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Austin Humane Society | 124 W. Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas 78752 or Meals on Wheels Central Texas /3227 East Fifth Street, Austin, Texas 78702. Each life touches this world in a way no others can, leaving not only wonderful memories, but lasting imprints in our hearts.