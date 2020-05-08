|
MORROW, Helen Margaret Helen Margaret (Crough) Morrow died April 28, 2020, at the age of 96. Helen was born on July 12, 1923 in the village of Phelps, NY to William Crough and Elizabeth Gainey. In 1945 she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Library Science from State University of New York at Geneseo and in 1964 a Master of Education degree from State University of New York at Cortland. Helen worked as a librarian and teacher for many years and was past president of Northern New York School Library Media Specialists. In November 1950, Helen married Richard Morrow; together they raised three children, Timothy Paul, Donna Marie, and Darrell Richard. Following retirement, Helen and Richard moved to Austin, TX and eventually settled in Round Rock. Helen was predeceased by her husband Richard, son Tim and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Donna (Brian), son Darrell (Karen), grandchildren Kelly, Patrick, Madeline and Camille and several great grandchildren. Helen was known for her quick wit, intelligence and oddball sense of humor. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Italy, France, the United Kingdom and China. Helen enjoyed painting and creating wall boards, insect jewelry, needlework and poetry. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed improvisational cooking (with mixed results), walking, birding and Willie Nelson. At Helen's request there will be no funeral service. Donations may be made in Helen's name to the Death With Dignity National Center (www.DeathwithDignity.org).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2020