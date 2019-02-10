HELM, Helen Marie Helen Marie Helm passed away peacefully at her home in Buda, TX on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Austin, TX on May 31, 1931. She is preceded in death by her husband George Herman Helm, parents Joe and Lucy "Rossi" Meserole, two sisters Virginia Lucille "Ginger" Lewis and Mary Louise Meserole (infant), three brothers, Jimmy Louis (2 months), Robert Joe "Bob" and Jimmy Arthur Meserole. Helen worked as a waitress for the Canary Hut restaurant in Austin across from the deaf school where she learned sign language in order to better serve her customers. She received "Waitress of the Year" award for her tireless work habits and congenial personality. She was also the catering manager at the Chariot Inn for many years. She loved her family and especially her little dog Prince. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Frank Anthony Meserole of Buda, TX, daughter Debra Sue Pace of Bastrop, TX, two sisters Mary Theresa "Cookie" Gray of Austin, TX and Josephine Ann Serna of Battle Mountain, NV, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. A private internment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary