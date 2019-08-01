|
KARCHER, Helen Marie Helen Marie Karcher, nee Horn, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Helen is survived by two daughters, Deborah Albers and her husband Jim, of Walburg, Tx, and Carol Lesem and her husband Steve, of Spicewood, Texas. Helen adored her five grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Helen was born in Houston, Texas on February 12, 1928. She married Monroe Karcher in 1949, and on May 28th of this year, shortly before Monroe's death, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Helen was a kind and caring person who loved her family and loved caring for and giving to others. In addition to enjoying her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, her large extended family brought her great joy. She volunteered at her church and was active in her church's women's organizations; she traveled extensively with Monroe, grew beautiful flower gardens, hosted fish fries and family get togethers at the family farm, golfed with Monroe and other family and friends (making a hole-in-one at Lions Municipal hole #13), and sang with the Austin Saengerrunde. Helen also loved to walk Lady Bird Lake, play bridge, and bake wonderful desserts. For many years, Helen chaired the annual holiday cake sale in support of Concordia University Austin, and volunteered at the Bethesda Resale Shop. Helen also loved to entertain; their home in Westlake Hills was the site of many wonderful celebrations and parties over the years. Helen was loved dearly by all of her family and her many friends. She will always be remembered with love and gratitude and will be greatly missed. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Austin, on Friday, August 2, at 11AM, with a viewing beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow the service, at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Helen be remembered with a memorial to the Monroe and Helen Karcher Church Worker Scholarship Fund of Concordia University Austin, or the . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019